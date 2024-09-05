Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.43. 237,840 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 145,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Basf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,243.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Basf Se will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

