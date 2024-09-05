Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,012,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 3,169,779 shares.The stock last traded at $29.92 and had previously closed at $29.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,124 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,315,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,399 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,995,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $101,669,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,088,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,564,000 after buying an additional 189,889 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

