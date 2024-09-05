Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.3% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 38.7% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $10.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $876.26. 98,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,963. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $903.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $845.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $810.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $883.13.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

