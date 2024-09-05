Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $40.75 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 26.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IVV stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $550.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $552.51 and a 200 day moving average of $532.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

