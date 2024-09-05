Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases 84 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,636,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 79,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.3% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.42. 664,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,695. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.53. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $145.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

