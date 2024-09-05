Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

