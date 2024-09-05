Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,567 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 76,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,983,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $90.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.75. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $90.82.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

