Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 648.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 125,094 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

