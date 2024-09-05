Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,394,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $274.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

