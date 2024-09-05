Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,422 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

