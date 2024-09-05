Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JIRE opened at $64.47 on Thursday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $66.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

