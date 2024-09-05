Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 8,031,639 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,031,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $326,566,441.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 874,692,264 shares in the company, valued at $35,564,987,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,031,014 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $202,649,243.92.

On Friday, August 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $322,390,566.39.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,081,075 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $282,888,946.25.

On Monday, August 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 10,975,008 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $437,573,568.96.

On Friday, August 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,754,272 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $268,752,482.88.

On Monday, August 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $199,638,463.70.

On Thursday, August 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,183,829 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $203,776,317.99.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $284,146,717.60.

On Monday, July 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,264,601 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $216,901,561.20.

On Friday, July 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,526,661 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $313,861,763.70.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

Shares of BRK-A traded down $19,040.50 on Thursday, hitting $696,737.50. 2,451 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $655,831.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $630,428.52.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

