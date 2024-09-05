BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Rajesh A. Aji Sells 2,486 Shares

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,058.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,812 shares in the company, valued at $427,550.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BILL Stock Performance
BILL stock opened at $54.69 on Thursday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.50.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.
About BILL
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
