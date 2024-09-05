BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) SVP Germaine Cota Sells 803 Shares

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,639.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BILL stock opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 1.61. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $119.32.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the second quarter worth $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

