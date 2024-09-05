Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP James Barry Sells 623 Shares of Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BIO opened at $330.65 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $394.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.14.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 151,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $1,824,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $15,340,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.