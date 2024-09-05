BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Truist Financial

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.09. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 194,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after buying an additional 28,837 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 490,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,931.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $5,627,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

