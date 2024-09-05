BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMRN. Robert W. Baird cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.10.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11 and a beta of 0.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.