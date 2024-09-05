bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $120.00

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.00 and last traded at $118.94, with a volume of 47 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised bioMérieux to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

bioMérieux Stock Performance

bioMérieux Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.45.

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

