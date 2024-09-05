Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,589 shares of company stock worth $5,163,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $571.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $404.72 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $577.92 and a 200 day moving average of $557.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

