Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10,134.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,383,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $198.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.41 and its 200 day moving average is $173.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $232.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564,554 shares of company stock worth $280,851,465. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

