Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,052 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $22,628,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

