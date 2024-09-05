Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 432 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $160.80 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $193.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.29 and its 200-day moving average is $154.82. The firm has a market cap of $833.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

