Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,781 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $119.28 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average of $115.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

