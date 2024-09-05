Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,377 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 204.5% in the second quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $363.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.20 and a 200-day moving average of $355.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

