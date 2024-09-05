Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $253.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $258.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.