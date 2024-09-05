Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 35,456 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,456 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 73,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DFAI stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

