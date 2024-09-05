Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,195 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,982,000 after buying an additional 910,252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,536,000 after buying an additional 400,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 161,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.