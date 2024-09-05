Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

