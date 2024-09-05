BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $698.48 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56,244.19 or 0.99912927 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008257 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007881 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

