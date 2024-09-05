Bitcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.20 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,108.84 billion and $2.20 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $56,143.25 on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.13 or 0.00547044 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00037433 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00080701 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,750,168 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
