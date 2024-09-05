Bittensor Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.75 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $238.53 or 0.00424742 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bittensor has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Bittensor has a market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $56.21 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,340,693 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,336,621. The last known price of Bittensor is 252.03459133 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $58,235,791.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

