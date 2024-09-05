BlackCardCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.95 Million (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. One BlackCardCoin token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a total market cap of $9.80 million and $4.95 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackCardCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About BlackCardCoin

BlackCardCoin’s genesis date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,985,456 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 1.01404605 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $4,536,702.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCardCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCardCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCardCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.