BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans $0.10 Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

DSU stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.