BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.50 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

