BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.50 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
