BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 678,231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 273,706 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 180,266 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 132,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,194. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0562 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

