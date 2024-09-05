BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (BIGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on September 30th

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 252,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,833,198.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,356,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,582,080.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,526,722 shares of company stock worth $11,207,442.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

