BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 97247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter valued at $206,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2,293.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

