BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 97247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
