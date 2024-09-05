BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MQT opened at $10.62 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

