BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 1st

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNY opened at $10.75 on Thursday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.