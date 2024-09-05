BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, September 9th

Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Monday, September 9th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 6th.

BlackSky Technology Trading Down 20.6 %

NYSE:BKSY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.88. 4,082,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.00. BlackSky Technology has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackSky Technology will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 800,287 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 83,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 174,773 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

