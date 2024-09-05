BNB Market Cap Reaches $73.42 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $503.08 or 0.00889265 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $73.42 billion and $1.47 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,651 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,692.04122397. The last known price of BNB is 504.39722754 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2222 active market(s) with $1,757,932,093.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
