Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Gap Down to $135.62

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $135.62, but opened at $128.18. Boise Cascade shares last traded at $124.73, with a volume of 119,095 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCC shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.75.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

