boohoo group (LON:BOO) Trading Up 10.1%

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.22 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.01 ($0.41). Approximately 6,817,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,071,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.18 ($0.37).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 37 ($0.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 27.17 ($0.36).

Get boohoo group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on boohoo group

boohoo group Stock Up 9.1 %

About boohoo group

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £390.40 million, a PE ratio of -256.18 and a beta of 1.82.

(Get Free Report)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.