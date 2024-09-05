Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $280.86 and last traded at $280.70. Approximately 61,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 164,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.89 and its 200 day moving average is $289.82.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $597.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

