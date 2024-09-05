Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after buying an additional 1,988,082 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,326,000 after acquiring an additional 550,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $930,626,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588,256 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.11. The stock had a trading volume of 635,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,409. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

