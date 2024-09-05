Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Isabelle Winkles Sells 4,500 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $195,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,208 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Isabelle Winkles sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,091 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $177,058.48.

On Friday, August 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 8,207 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $339,523.59.

On Thursday, August 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $189,810.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $175,770.00.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.13. 1,857,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,146,000 after acquiring an additional 148,366 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after acquiring an additional 128,645 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Braze by 537.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Braze by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 780,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRZE

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.