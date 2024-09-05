Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-$(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $147.5-$148.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.02 million. Braze also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.06-$0.07 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRZE. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braze from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Braze Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.13. 1,818,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,382. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.07. Braze has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $379,693.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,285.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $136,662.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 221,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,520,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $379,693.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,340 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,285.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,845 shares of company stock worth $7,506,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

