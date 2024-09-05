BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Gap Up to $4.36

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.51. BRC shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 56,048 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRCC. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

BRC Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $905.34 million, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). BRC had a positive return on equity of 17.53% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in BRC by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRC in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

