BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Trading Down 2.9%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.70. 59,940 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,124% from the average session volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $541,789.60, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.09.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

