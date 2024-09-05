Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $155.36 and last traded at $155.49. 5,512,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 30,966,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.80 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.11.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $711.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.